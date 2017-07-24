Actress, Mercy Aigbe Looking so Happy After Reconciling with Hubby

Thank God for Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her hubby as they have finally reunited and this time, they have chosen to keep their love life out of social media.

Mercy and her hubby moved in secretly some weeks back without the knowledge of many and her hubby in an interview with global excellence magazine stated that all is now well between them.

“She is my wife, how can a man fight his wife. “I don’t think there was a fight in the first place. And if anybody thinks there was, then it is settled,” Gentry waxed theoretically as he answered Global Excellence magazine’s questions on how they finally reconciled.

Now that they are back together, it’s so obvious that she is happy that things have normalized as she and her family stepped out in matching outfit looking so happy.

She has always been happy since moving out with her kids but the heart still yearn for her man as she never for one day took off her wedding ring and it’s a good thing that she still believed in love.