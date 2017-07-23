Kemi Olunloyo is a Bully who is Unwell…Comedian, Seyi Law

Comedian, Seyi Law and controversial journalist, kemi Olunloyo, have not been having it rosy with each other as the two have been at each other’s neck over a said interview the comedian granted about Kemi imprisonment.

Kemi did not just blast the comedian but took it far by involving his daughter who is not even a year old in adult brouhaha.

The comedian has chosen to ignore all Kemi’s rants but in a recent interview with Punch newspaper, the comedian stated that has just proven to many that she is not well.

He stated that bullies fight those in their age category but was shocked that kemi had to bully a little child who knows nothing.

In his words, “This is just a case of a person who has refused to seek help. It is obvious that Kemi has decided to bully my daughter. Bullies usually fight people who are within their age bracket and people who have the same body size as them. For her to attack my daughter only means that she is unwell. Who bullies a young child? Never have I seen someone her age bully a child as young as my daughter who is barely a year old. I have decided to ignore her rants. She also made some obnoxious claims about my daughter’s health. But when you’re a man that wakes up every day, knowing the only reason your daughter visits the hospital is to take her vaccines, you have every reason to be grateful to God.”