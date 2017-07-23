After Describing Singer, Daddy Showkey as ‘Mosquito’ Comedian, Funny Bone Makes Public Apology

Comedian, Funny Bone, is currently apologizing to legendary singer, Daddy Showkey after he had described the singer as Mosquito, in one of his jokes.

The brief video was sent to the singer who did not find it funny as he asked the comedian to get prepare as he will be coming for him.

After watching the video, Daddy Showkey wrote, “Somebody just sent this to me now, Pls let me know if this is a Joke or insult, tell him to get Ready.”

But Funny Bone did not fail to make his apology public as friends and some colleagues stepped into the matter to apologise to the singer.

According to funny Bone, “I sincerely apologize Sir and I meant no disrespect. It’s a joke and no harm or disrespect intended. I respect you a lot and I am a witness to your immense contribution to growth and stability of the music industry in Nigeria. Please accept my sincere apology. My Daddy no vex abeg.. forgive your pikin.”