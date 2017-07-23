PMFA2017: ORGANIZERS UNVEILS AKWACROSS EDITION | NOMINATIONS NOW ON

On Wednesday 19th July, 2017; the Organizers and various Media houses converged on Vintage Lounge, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for the Unveiling/Press briefing of this year’s Akwacross Edition of Calabar most prestigious Music Awards; Paradise Music Festival Awards (PMFA) 2017.

The Paradise Music Festival Awards (PMFA) has evolved over times with the expectations and demands in the creative industry, mostly the Music Performing Artistes, Producers and Entertainment Stakeholders.

The Paradise Music Festival Awards (PMFA) is a product of South Central Communications, whose record contributions in the Performing Music Association of Nigeria (PMAN) is ground breaking with a sole vision of propelling an energetic driven economy in the Musical Productions, where stakeholders in the creative Industry and performing Artistes are predominantly empowered and engaged lucratively.

On the Unveiling/Press briefing held yesterday Wednesday 18th July, 2017 at Vintage Lounge, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the organizers revealed that this year’s (AKWACROSS) edition is scheduled for October, 2017.

They also added that AKWACROSS EDITION is initiated to lay the Foundation for Sister-State collaboration, campaign for unity and peaceful coexistence of the two (2) States (Akwa Ibom and Cross River), promote cultural diplomacy and tourism as well as youth empowerment within the region through merits.

The Paradise Music Festival Awards (PMFA) came to being four (4) years ago in Calabar, Cross River State Capital with the aim of rewarding Music Performing Artistes, Producers, On Air Personalities as well as Entertainment Stakeholders.

According to the Director of South Central Communications; Mr Xto, the essential of expanding this year’s edition to Akwa Ibom State is to merge Cross River State Entrainment Industry with Akwa Ibom State Entertainment Industry as Music Artistes, Producers, Entertainment writers will be motivated to do more so as to reach out to a wider audience.

“We want to bring in entertainment writers as well as successful entertainment practitioners to be part of the project so as to have a massive publicity as they reach out to their various fan bases with the aid of their different social media platforms”. He Added.

When later asked by #InspirationFm Correspondence when the event is scheduled to hold, the Director, SengeMenge Entertainment added that the event is slated for October 12th, 13th, and 14th October 2017.

Tony Eminue of www.lyrical4ces.com , later asked how the nomination process will be like, and how it will be handled and in response to that; Mr Effiom Thrombone added that the official site for the nomination is opened which is WWW.THEPMFA.COM for interested Artistes and Personalities to go nominate their Favourites as voting commence soon.

THE CATEGORIES ARE AS FOLLOWS:



NEW DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

RAP/HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

DJ OF THE YEAR

SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR

OAP OF THE YEAR

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

RAGGAE DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR