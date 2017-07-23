Miss Kogi Ambassador Jameela Abdulkareem Releases Photos As She Set To Launch Anti - Drug Program

The reigning Miss Kogi State Ambassador‎ Abdulkare‎em Jameela Onize has released some northern oriented photos to mark the flagging off of her project in the state.

The soft spoken beauty queen who emerged last year at the keenly content pageant show has been on the low key but now set out to fight against drug abuse.

Queen Jameela, a 400 level undergraduate of Federal University Of Technology, Minna‎ will be launching out a seminar tagged "ANTI - Drug Program" which will be attracting health specialists, NDLEA officials, NGOS and other health related ministries to curtail or totally eradicate the menace ravaging most of the youths in the state. The much anticipated program is open to partners and sponsors as the elegant beauty Ambassador leads a crusade of Anti - drug project with her office as Miss Kogi Ambassador 2016/ 17.

‎

Speaking to cross section of journalists recently in Abuja, Queen Jameela Abdulkareem said the project is beyond her office responsibility but a passion to be remembered in this fight against drug abuse. She further stressed on the need for‎ Kogi Indigenes to key into the event so as to put a stop to this vices. According her "Say YES To Life And NO To Drugs In Kogi State"