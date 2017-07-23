Best Wedding Anniversary Gift: Actor, John Njamah Welcome Baby Girl

Wow, Nollywood actor, John Njamah, has just gotten the best birthday gift ever as the actor has just welcomed a baby girl.

The baby is coming just few days the actor and his pretty Cameroonian wife celebrated their first year wedding anniversary.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “It's a double joy and all glory to the lord almighty... as my wife and I welcome our baby girl Ziorah on the same day of our wedding anniversary. #thankful #bestanniversarygiftever #grateful #family .”