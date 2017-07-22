Ginjah anticipates good response to 'Roots' saysThe Star Today!

Reggae singer Ginjah is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated album titled 'Roots'. The 14-track album, which was produced by UK-based label Stingray Records, is his third full-length project. Roots is slated to be released digitally today by VPal.

Among the tracks expected to do well are the title track Roots, My Sound, Bad Chargie, Great Son and Not One Man.

Other standout tracks on the album are Jah Blessings and We Need More Love. Ginjah has high hopes for Roots.

"Roots was created for people who appreciate this kind of music, and I am anticipating that roots reggae fans will react to it positively all over the world," said Ginjah.

Since his emergence on the music scene over a decade ago, Ginjah has etched a place for himself in the music business by scoring a string of hits, including Never Lost My Way, Music Alone and Sweet Killer.

Ginjah is currently taking over the airwaves with a hot dancehall track titled One Chance, which was done in tandem with I-Octane on the One Chance rhythm produced by popular radio disc jockey Big A.