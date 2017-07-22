Singer, Kcee Grants Scholarship to Best Graduating Students

Singer, Kcee sure has a soft spot no matter the bullies he gets from haters as he is always ready to help those in need no matter how little.

The singer recently showed hi heart of gold by granting scholarship to three best graduating students throughout their secondary school.

The gesture was a support rendered to his friends foundation in Abia state which is aimed at helping kids achieve their educational dreams.

According to Kcee, “Exactly four years ago, I was on my way to Abia State for an event when I stopped by a community in Bende local government to visit a long-time friend and brother. We exchanged pleasantries and on my way out he told me about a certain foundation which he was using to provide free Nursery and Primary education to his people and we all went there

“On getting there, I was highly impressed and really inspired by such a kind gesture. Fast forward to 2017, a few weeks ago to be precise, he sent a message and video clip showing the first set of the primary schools pupils that are graduating into secondary school and I decided I was going to support them with writing materials, band sets and all that but on getting to Igbere on Wednesday, after seeing how brilliant the kids were, I had no other option than to take up the responsibility of training the three best graduating students throughout their secondary school stage as my own little way of encouraging early education in our society. We all can always help in making our society a better place regardless of how small it is.”