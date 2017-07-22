If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

City Flames | 22 July 2017 14:30 CET

Sexy Photos of Actress, Princess Chidimma getting Various men Wet

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Princess Chidimma, is really causing lots of trouble both on social media and in public with her natural endowment.

The actress has been spending more of her leisure time sharing raunchy photos of her backside which sometimes she does not have panties on.

To her, it is not an issue but to those who claim to be her fans it is an issue as they see it as another form of temptation.

Well, she does not care whoever is falling or getting wet behind their phones on seeing her sexy body because they all do not add value to her.

“You may not like my sense of clothing, You may not like how I'm posing, You may think I'm trying to be hot when I'm not, You may think I'm trying to create unnecessary façade, What to do, this is my Instagram,” she shared.


IT'S MORALLY WRONG TO ALLOW SUCKERS TO KEEP THEIR MONEY
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists