My Marriage Never had any Problem…Actress, Damilola Adegbite Clears Air

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, is really enjoying the fame that comes with stardom although it might be bitter sometimes but she has grown thick skin for it and ready for more to come.

It would be recalled that the stress was once rumoured to be going through marital challenges which until date she chose not to address because it was just allegations which were never true.

Damilola recently speaking with Punch newspaper disclosed that their marriage never had any issue as she and her hubby was surprised to have read all the things written about them.

According to her, “Part of the price that we pay for being famous is the rumour they peddle against us. Some people believe that they have an opinion about your personal life and anyone can just say anything that they like at any time. I don’t know where the rumour of my marriage crisis emanated from; neither do I know how it started but we don’t pay attention to things like that. We are used to such talks and we have been in this industry for years, so you can throw anything you want at me or talk about my career. I don’t know where that came from but my marriage is fine.”