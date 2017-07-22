If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Couples/Break-ups | 22 July 2017 14:11 CET

My Marriage Never had any Problem…Actress, Damilola Adegbite Clears Air

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, is really enjoying the fame that comes with stardom although it might be bitter sometimes but she has grown thick skin for it and ready for more to come.

It would be recalled that the stress was once rumoured to be going through marital challenges which until date she chose not to address because it was just allegations which were never true.

Damilola recently speaking with Punch newspaper disclosed that their marriage never had any issue as she and her hubby was surprised to have read all the things written about them.

According to her, “Part of the price that we pay for being famous is the rumour they peddle against us. Some people believe that they have an opinion about your personal life and anyone can just say anything that they like at any time. I don’t know where the rumour of my marriage crisis emanated from; neither do I know how it started but we don’t pay attention to things like that. We are used to such talks and we have been in this industry for years, so you can throw anything you want at me or talk about my career. I don’t know where that came from but my marriage is fine.”


Hate speech is the root cause of terrorism and Jihad.
By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists