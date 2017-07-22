If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrities Birthday | 22 July 2017 10:52 CET

Hurray!!! Actress, Doris Simeon is Plus 1

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon is a year older today and it is all about thanksgiving as it has not been an easy ride in the past one year.

She has had her personal challenges as human but through His grace, she has been able to scale through in anticipation for more greatness.

“Modupe mofiyin foluwa modupe mofiyin foluwa won torimi raja lowo baba oni posi modupe mofiyin foluwa. Father for the gift of life I bless you, daddy for the strength I bless u, for seeing my family friends and well wishers and for been celebrated this much it's not by my might but by your grace Lord I bless your holy name,” she appreciated.

Happy birthday to her and more years to her age filled with happiness and a blissful home.





