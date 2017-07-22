I Still Get Advance from both Younger, Old Men… Jaiye Kuti

Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, is one beautiful actress whose beauty cannot just be ignored any day as she is also blessed with nice physique.

The actress in a recent interview with Tribune revealed that despite being married, she still get advances from both young and old men who just can’t take their eyes off her.

She admitted that it is normal for men to do that to any lady but for her, she has been handling everything with wisdom in other not to create an unhealthy scene.

“This is normal. To shock you, I get advances from both the younger and older men on daily basis. I cannot hide the fact that I am beautiful and that I have a fine physique that would make any man want me, but as a mother and a wife, I have been applying wisdom in handling them carefully,” she stated.