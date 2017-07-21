If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

21 July 2017

True Love Covers lot of Sins…Actress, Omoni Oboli

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has taken time to celebrate her hubby who just turned a year older and she appreciated him for making life cool for her.

The actress, who has not had any opportunity to regret her marriage, disclosed that her hubby has shown her what true love, is all about.

She further disclosed that falling in love with her hubby goes to how that true love actually covers lots of sin.

In her words, “I can’t keep calm it’s my darling hubby’s birthday Happy birthday @nnamdioboli. Thank you for making my life beautiful! To know you, is to love you. You make it all worth it. With you, I have truly learnt that love covers a multitude of sins. My rock, my pillar, my strength! If I had to do this all over again, I’d do it with you every time! Always and forever #BirthdayBoy #Lover #BabyDaddy, #Husband #Father #OboliFamilyRoadTrip2017”


