Nollywood Media | 21 July 2017 17:03 CET

I Was Almost Destroyed but for Grace…Actress, Rosaline Meurer

Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, has not had it rosy in the industry as her career has been trailed with enormous scandals.

The actress disclosed recently that it has not been easy but she has been able to survive something which was meant to destroy her and he is back and better.

“My setback was a blessing! I survived what was meant to destroy me. I came back like a BOSS…. Fabulous, Wiser and Stronger than ever. Never give up lovers! #happyfriday #blessed #strongwoman #alphafemale #queen #glamglow #boss #faith #youcannotkillmyspirit #everythingrosy #rosykisses #QueenOfAllOueens,” she shared.


