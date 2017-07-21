Triple MG Boss, Ubi Franklin Launches Laundry Outfit, App

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, might not be liked by many but he has proven that he is a business man who understands the lacuna in the Nigerian economy and can tap into it silently.

Ubi has been very smart in analyzing the Nigerian economy and not just depending on his record label, he late last year 2016, opened a multi-million naira restaurant on the Island and just some few weeks back, he signed three new artistes into his record label.

Many had thought that was all but he has just surprised the ever busy Nigerian fans as he has just launched his laundry outfit, ‘Instant PickUp App.’

While speaking to people present at the unveiling, Ubi stated that, “Our vision for "Instant PickUp App" was as a result of the inconveniences I personally experienced, while managing a hectic business schedule, family commitments, a travel schedule and attempting to fulfill laundry service needs, a problem most of us are familiar with.

"These attitudes and quest for a better country, where the average individual, middle class or "up and coming" can afford quality dry cleaning services at an affordable price leveraging technology from the tip of their fingers. This is the sole reason why we birthed the "Instant PickUp App". Of all my entrepreneurial pursuits, the “Instant PickUp App” is one in which I have been the most passionate about. From conception to deployment of the app, I worked with brilliant and innovative Nigerians made up of promising individuals who worked tirelessly to ensure we delivered a quality product that defines the Nigerian app ecosystem as one to be reckon with,” he added.