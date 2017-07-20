Actress, Taiwo Aromokun Celebrates her English Teachers

Nollywood actress, Taiwo Aromokun, has been away for a while now and the actress has been busy taking care of her twin boys as they are growing fast to her delight.

Today, the boys are a year older and the actress could not hold back the joy that comes with motherhood seeing how her boys are doing.

She took her time to share good will messages to them as they continue to bring her happiness, “Happy birthday to my world best, the only reason am call a mother, my God giving sources of strength, my inspiration ,my prayer partners, my signs and wonders, my raising stars ,my glorious generation, arrows in the hands of the mighty, God's heritage, my English teachers, God bless you too, anjoreoluwa as your name is so shall you enjoy the blessings, favour and mercy of God all the days of your life, anjolaoluwa as your name is you will also enjoy the wealth mercy and favour of God, both of you are a force to reckon with, jaden & Jamie will be taught and brought up by God himself and great will be your peace and you will both prosper in all that you do in Jesus name, you both know I love and live for you too ,continue to grow under the hands of your father Yahweh.”