Celebrity | 20 July 2017 11:13 CET

My Last Gift was in my Relationship…Actor, Gideon Okeke Shares

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Actor, Gideon Okeke, has been very busy on set and as his birthday countdown; he has already gotten his first birthday gift.

The actor got surprise sneakers from former Super Eagles player, Daniel Amokachi, who just returned from Moscow.

He could not hide his joy as he decided to share the latest gift he got while disclosing that he last got a gift from his lover back then when he was in a relationship.

“I Don't get gifts often (Maybe since the last time I dated lol) but mighty thank you sir, Coach Daniel Amokachi @frenzziiibull. They fit just right. Love Em. Birthday gifts coming in early. Where's Yours? Ewu 34. Lol,” he said.


