20 July 2017

Actress, Dayo Amusa Shares Stunning Photos to Celebrate her Birthday

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, is s year older and just like the regular trends among celebrities, the actress released stunning photos to mark her day.

She has done well for herself in the industry over the years and she has been able to maintain a strong mind despite some of the challenges that comes with her job.

Aside acting, the actress has also found love in music as she tries to create time for herself to head for the studios to create nice tunes.

Happy birthday to her and more years her.


