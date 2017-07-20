Banky W is my Hero, He Deserves all My Love…Actress, Adesua Etomi Reveals

Well, when the love life of singer, Banky W and Adesua was made public by the duo, many thought it was a scene from the movie but no, it was real.

After the proposal, many fans who have real love for these two stars advised them to take a clue from some ugly incidents that have happened to some of their colleagues and keep their relationship from social media.

Hmm, it is sometimes not easy to keep your lover away from social media as you just need to show the world how much you truly love them no matter what and actress, Adesua, cannot hide how much love she feels for her man.

The actress took to social media to express her feelings towards Banky W thereby making him know that he will always be her hero as he deserves all the love in the world.

According to her, “I don't really do this but today I will. You, my darling, are my hero @BankyW You deserve all the love in the world.” But the Mr Lover boy could not ignore such expression as he immediately replied “Love you more, Sugar. Love you more.”