If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 19 July 2017 19:16 CET

Holiday Things, Toyin Lawani’s son gets new Hair Cut

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, is not just into the business alone, but she is also grooming her kids especially her son, Lord Maine, towards having a career in modeling when he grows.

The serial business mogul had for a while left her son’s hair growing and since he is on holiday, she has decided to give him a new look.

Toyin took to her Instagram page to show off her son’s new hair look which many are not cool with as some believe that he is too young to have such hair style.


Don't join multitude to do evil because whatever thing you do today shall count tomorrow.
By: OYELEYE JOSEPH ABISO

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists