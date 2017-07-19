Charly Boy Gushes over Daughter’s Beauty

When some parents seat back to criticize the way their female child dresses or the things she does, there are some parents that see some sense in what their daughters do like singer, CharlyBoy Oputa.

The singer recently shared photo of his daughter, Dewy Oputa dressed in Bikini for a photo-shoot expressed how much he admires her.

Naturally, many would have criticized the picture considering the fact that she has massive tattoos on her private part but she was being cheered.

“My Girl is Hot. Daddy's pride and joy. Our own Charly. Princess Dewy,” he wrote