I’ll like to Kiss Big Brother Housemate, Soma… Joanna Umoru

19 July 2017

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Everyone sure has someone they are crushing on and Nollywood actress, Joanna Osomiamhe Umoru, is one of such who has a crush and can no longer hide it.

The actress has been nursing serious crush on former Big Brother Naija housemate, Soma, and could not hide it has she came publicly to declare it.

She went as far as stressing that if she has the opportunity, she will like to kiss him and nothing more.

“OK I have never done this before but I must say this is one guy @soma_apex I just like and crush on And o yes I want to kiss him Just a kiss,” he wrote.


