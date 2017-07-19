D'banj Signs Global Distribution Deal with Priority Records

Nigerian pop star, D'banj has just signed a global distribution deal with Priority Records.

The new deal will allow talented artists in Africa that are subscribers to the Creative Reality Entertainment Arts and Music Digital Platform (C.R.E.A.M.) to now have access to global distribution through Capital Records, parent company of Priority Records; by DKM.

According to D'banj, "I am so humbled! A dream that started on paper has finally come to fruition. Africa is the future of the world. A year ago, I launched a platform to help creative talents find their dreams across Nigeria. The platform was developed by Africans, for Africa, to showcase artists across the world. It is testament to what I always say that, content is the New Crude Oil."

The deal comes just after the recent 130-million dollars valuation of the one-year-old C.R.E.A.M. Platform by one of the World's leading auditors, KPMG.Priority Records is an American record label that changed the music industry by pioneering distribution deals with artist-run companies. it is known for many highly successful artists including Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Master P, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg.