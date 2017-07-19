Actress, Halima Abubakar gets back to her feet

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar is back on track after a brief illness that got many scared which got to a point that actress, Tonto Dikeh, had to step in.

Halima was so down that when the attention of Tonto was called, she had to rush to her house to take her to the hospital and later took her to her house for proper observation.

Now Halima is back to her feet and doing fine with the hope that she will recover fully as she has been weak since having a surgery some months back.

Thanking everyone who stood by her, the actress wrote, “Am grateful to everyone who has shown me love and encouragement at this point in my life. May God bless you all. Both far and near, only Goodness will follow you all. i want to be know as a positive soul and not a sad one, so I plead to you all not to donate any money on my behalf to anyone. I see people already trying to make money out of it. kindly don't. And please am not dying, so no need for the hashtag.

“You all are awesome and am covered. If I don't ask for money myself, then it's not from me. I have wonderful people around me. kindly stop the lies. I want this smile to be permanent and so shall it be Amin I won't keep silent like those who did and got no support, please stop spreading lies about me. if you want to pray for me, I appreciate it, if you want to call me since you have my numbers, I will appreciate it too, but don't come on social media and keep talking. Thank you once again and I am humbled by all your gestures I love you all. Thank you to those who privately reached out to me. I shall print your names to specially thank you so sorry can't reply.”