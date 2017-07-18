Lai Mohammed Should Tell Nigerians where is Families are Schooling…Rapper, Yung6ix

Nigeria’s Minister of Information & Culture, Lai Mohammed, has not been allowed to drink water after making a speech on how to stop Nigerian entertainers from going abroad to shoot musical/ Nollywood videos.

The statement made by the Minister has not gone down well by many as he has been put on blast and more comments have been coming in with latest from Rapper, Yung6ix.

Yung6ix in a series of tweet, the rapper challenged the minister to tell Nigerians where his family members are currently receiving education before he can tell them not to shoot videos abroad.

“Dear Sir lai mohammed, please address us and let the world know where your family members are currently studying. Justify your wicked acts. In a country that is supposed to be run by leaders it's heartbreaking to see that it is been run by looters.

“In a whole country we can't even find one credible politician to stand for the people. Politicians should be stoned when making such a speech, I trust Nigeria is getting to that level. You are ruling people not statues

“As we can clearly see he is. It currently capable of doing anything reasonable yet. Nigeria is been run like a private firm. You become a director and employ your friends steal what you want and leave. Smh Lai Mohammed seeking relevance in the wrong way. You and your government have failed our people with your countless demising moves. Shaking my head,” he wrote.