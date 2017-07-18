Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week scheduled to hold on the 19th & 20th August

The biggest fashion event platform in Nigeria that aims at promoting young and emerging fashion designers is set to go big as it celebrates its 5th anniversary in Lagos.

NSFDW is an initiative of BlackNBold Fashion House and it’s in partnership with Africa Fashion Week London and Mahogany productions. The event has showcased over 150 emerging designers and some have gone on to become key figures in the Nigerian fashion industry.

Mention must be given to Ayotunde Okubanjo of Yrc Nigeria, Vovwe Omoko of Ovems, Seun Morafa of MORAFA, Hauwa Liman of Afrik Abaya, Rosie Jacobs of Ashillarozae while notable fashion icons such as Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Kola Kuddus, Noble Igwe, Ronke Ademiluyi, Sola Babatunde, Tewa Onasanya, Onah Nwanchukwu have been past judges.

This year's edition is scheduled to hold on the 19th & 20th of August at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. Red Carpet: 4pm Kick Off Time: 5pm To attend, request for a ticket at http://www.eventbrite.co.uk