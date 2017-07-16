Could This Be President Buhari’s First Photo After 68 Days In London?

After sixty eight (68) days in London, United Kingdom, a photo of President Muhammdadu Buhari surfaced online for the first time since he departed the country on May 7 for a follow up of his medical.

Voice of America's correspondent, Saleh Shehu Ashaka, on Saturday, released the photo on Twitter alleging that the image released by him was President Buhari's first photo after sixty eight (68) days in London.

In the photo, President Buhari could be seen in yellow regalia and a white cap and is believed to have taken the photo at the Abuja London house in London.

“President Buhari's first picture in 68 days, since he departed Nigeria for medical treatment in London,” he tweeted from his Twitter page @AshakaSaleh.

Meanwhile, Ashaka has since deleted the photo but not before the screenshot of the tweet was gotten.

President Buhari departed the country for a follow up of his medicals in London, United Kingdom on May 7 asking his Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to coordinate the activities of government in his absence.

Osinbajo later visited President Buhari in London on Tuesday.

Giving update on the health status of the President during an interview with State House Correspondents shortly before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, Prof. Osinbajo said “Buhari is in high spirits, doing very well and recuperating very fast.”