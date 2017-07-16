If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

With all the Bad Publicity, I’m still soaring High…Actress, Rosaline Meurer Brags

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Like the saying that bad publicity or good publicity, all publicity, Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, by now should get used to the fact that being a celebrity, it comes with a lot of pain and sacrifices.

The actress who was part of those that graced the red carpet of the just concluded AMAA awards threw a shade at those peddling rumours about her.

She stated that despite all the bad publicity she has been getting and all the lies about her, she is still soaring high in between.

In her words, “AMAA 2017! Thank you lord, with all the bad publicity and lies y'all got me here walking majestically on all the stones y'all be throwing at me. Climbed them all and got to the top. Thank you thank you appreciate everyone of you and rosy loves you.”


