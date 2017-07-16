Checkout singer, Chidinma Ekile’s Pretty Looks

Singer, Chidinma Ekile, has been in a world of her own but she has been doing great things for herself as she continues to make good music.

The singer has gradually melted many hearts and has been doing great exploits in the Nigerian music industry which has seen her grow over the years.

She has also been able to maintain a good fashion and beauty style that has seen lots of guys crushing on her and sending her private messages.

Not all the time music, she has also been able to create time for herself to either hangout or go to a beauty shop just to look good and that she did recently as she went to get an henna design just for the love of it.