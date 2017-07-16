Insult my Family and you will Live to Regret it…Seyi Law Fumes Harder

Comedian, Seyi Law might be a joker that makes others happy on stage but there are limits to things he can take as human and no preaching about it.

The comedian has warned that people should not take the silence of others as weakness. He pointed that Nigerians are the highest preachers of silence in the face of war yet, conjure evil in the darkness of their closets and hearts.

He stressed that since Nigerians don’t like the truth, anyone that comes close to his family will sure regret ever making such mistake in any form.

“It is obvious people don't understand when SILENCE is golden and when it becomes mere dust. Nigerians are the highest preachers of silence in the face of war yet, conjure evil in the darkness of their closets and hearts. We have so be littled our God given brains with the wall of silence, our average IQ has gone as low as 67.

“Everything evil deserves no response and justice is washed down the drain. Silence makes evil strive when truth refuses to speak. Our political leaders have strolled on our willpower by demanding for cultural respect and silence when elders speak to keep the youth away from power.

“We have given silence too much freedom, everybody in uniform now thinks he is entitled to exercise a right over us. The poor man will go out and scream this rich man is killing me o and because the rich man should dignify himself, he keeps quite until he is been tagged, "Ritualist".

“Do you a comedian was lynched recently been labelled a badoo gang member? Why the jungle justice was been melted out and he tried to speak, some people screamed louder than him to keep quite and he was silenced by the beating till his voice could no longer be heard. Dead and gone and all that remains is regrets and the sadness that has enveloped his bereaved family.

“How about cyberbullying? Sometimes the bully is not the problem, but the blogs and sites that amplify their vile voices. You can call me a fool, it is okay, but come close to my family and you will live to regret it. It might just go beyond the cyber world. It is a thin line between a joke and an abuse, know it,” he noted.