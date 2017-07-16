Seyi Law has the Right to protect his Family…Music Producer, Tee Y Mix

Legendary music producer, Tee Y Mix, has waded into the burning crisis brewing between comedian, Seyi Law and controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who was recently released from prison.

Kemi is currently having issues with Seyi Law for jubilating over her arrest some months ago but rather than vent her anger on the comedian, she decided to cross boundaries by dragging her daughter into the mess.

Seyi will never take rubbish when it comes to her daughter and so never spared Kemi as he threw several shades at her which got the support of many like Tee Y Mix.

Tee Y Mix stressed that no matter what the issue is, Kemi had no right to drag the comedian’s daughter into it as it is proper for the comedian to protect his family no matter what.

According to the music producer, “I agree with you 100% on protecting your family. I read her post and dragging our beautiful Tiwa into it was just too low for her. I am with you on this Seyi Law.”