Actress, Bimbo Thomas Celebrates Son as he Turns 1 (photos)

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Thomas, recently could not hide the joy she feels in heart seeing her boy, Jayden Oluwatobilola Olanrewaju, turn a year older so fast, time really flies.

The actress decided to make her boy feel the fun celebrities feel during their birthday as she released lots of cute photos of her boy as he grows.

“Jayden Oluwatobilola Ajadi Eniolorundalola Toluwanimi Olanrewaju you are my world, my joy n happiness, my breakthrough, my inheritance, my son u re the reason I'm called Mum ........ I love you son Happy 1st bday , may you count many more days on earth ijn , may God grant me grace to be that mother I wished for , and be by you always. #bdayboy #mysonmypride ,” she wrote.