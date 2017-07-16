Kemi Olunloyo is a Fool at 50, Needs our Prayers…Comedian, Seyi Law Fires Back

Kemi Olunloyo may have bitten more than she can chew as she went ahead to insult Seyi Law’s daughter rather than face the comedian himself whom she has issues with and now she has not been spared one bit.

The drama has just began as Seyi Law, has come out to make a mockery of her reminding her that if not for people who came to her rescue, she would have still remained in prison.

Seyi stated that that will be his last reply to her but was ashamed on her behalf that she could not afford to pay for her bail and could she feed well.

In his words, “Oh Madam Kemi, when will you realise you have become an object of ridicule? You try too hard to find LOVE on social media because you are family reject. You wish you could have a lovely face to wake up and go back home to see like Tiwaloluwa, my precious daughter hence your bitterness towards her. O ma se o. Akuku bi omo. Omo taa ba gbe sonu ka toju ibi e ( A child we should have thrown away and keep the placenta). You are such a shame to the name you bear. All your cooking without people to eat with must be very painful. Eeeyaah!! I am a professional journalism, pharmacist this and that yet, you had to beg for your bail and feeding like a bed ridden patient. If only you were dedicated and committed to taking your drugs, you would not be raving like a rabies infected dog. I wish I didn't have to do this, but training an Adult child is not a bad idea. A fool well over Fifty only deserves our prayers. We remembered you in ours tonight.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, this marks the end of SEYILAW ever replying nitwits and incoherent psychiatric bound adult children. Let me take you back to your class, I hope with this few points of mine I have been able to convince you and not to confuse you that your stupidity is regrettably a birth defect. Anuofia.”