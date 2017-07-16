Prison Babies are Healthier than Tiwa Lawrence…Kemi Olunlyo Shades Seyi Law’s Daughter

Comedian Seyi Law, is not smiling at all and that is because he has been provoked by controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who was recently released from prison.

Trouble started after Seyi Law jubilated over the arrest of Kemi, who has been a pain in the neck of many especially Nigerian entertainers but this did not go down well with madam herself after her release.

When many had thought that Kemi had repented just the way she claimed after her release from prison, she has decided to make Seyi Law her first hit as she went on to bash him with more of the insult going to his daughter.

Read her message below;

#BREAKING I have read so many curses directed to me on social media today about @Seyilaw1 and his baby. One medical advice about an obese baby turns into the following? *You will die before your time,

You will not live tomorrow, You will go back to prison and die there this time. I hope everyone knows that I am a powerful ESP force that prophesizes events. Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Nnamdi Kanu, Kiss Daniels, IPOB, Etisalat, The Headies, GMB to PMB and more.

May every single curse Seyi Law fans sent me go directly to his wife, daughter and himself. I see DEATH in their lives NOT mine. Don't spam my page looking for where to comment. It will be fished out and blocked. Commenting on my page is a privilege not a right.

STOP CURSING me. It's my only warning. I am not a born again Christian nor did I ever announce that. I will reverse your curses mercilessly. Prison babies are healthier than Tiwa Lawrence. All that death people are wishing me will be in her portion IJN. My children have feelings too. Call your fans to order.