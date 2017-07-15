If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 15 July 2017 17:41 CET

Osinbajo Calls Wife ‘my Wings’ On Her Birthday

Source: thewillnigeria.com

BEVERLY HILLS, July 15, (THEWILL) – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has showered praises on his wife, Oludolapo, as she celebrates her birthday.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Saturday, Osinbajo used adjectives to express what his wife means to him.

“My gift from God, watching over me, my support, at my side, my wings, my wife.

“Happy Birthday Oludolapo.
“You are my treasure,” the social media post read.
— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) July 15, 2017


