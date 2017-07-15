I’m not a Bad Influence to anybody…Singer, Small Doctor

Singer, Small Doctor, has been enjoying fast growing fame of recent but not without some forms of negativity attached to his lyrical content.

The singer’s lyrics has been perceived in some quarters as bad influence on the youths today especially the little kids who hear these songs and begin to mime them even in schools but to him, he does not see it that way.

Small Doctor in a a brief chat with Vanguard, explained that it depends on how people understand the song as he does not see himself as bad influence o anybody neither can anybody be influenced but by choice.

“There are two sides to a story, what I might see from a particular angle you may not see it from that same angle. If I tell you A is for ‘Apple’ another person might come and tell you that the same A is for ‘Anonymous’, so that’s the thing. I put my lyrics out there in a matured way so nobody can come and tell me that I’m negatively influencing the younger generation, no. It’s left to you to decide to figure out what I’m saying, nobody is a bad influence on anyone, it’s up to you listening to the song to be able to use wisdom in understanding what I’ve said, it all depends on the angle you’re seeing it from, I’m in a world of my own,” he stated.