Kidnappers Kill Newly Married Bride After Wedding

It was a sad tail for one banker who goes by the name Kingsley as his five weeks old marriage was suddenly brought to an end by kidnappers in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The banker during an interview with Punch newspaper disclosed that he and his wife were on their way back to Port Harcourt from Ekpoma, Esan-West in Edo State, when they were attacked by these heavily looking men.

He explained that on sighting them, he was about to reverse his car when they started shooting and he had to stop as they came to hit them and picked them in two different groups.

“When they saw that I was making an attempt to escape, they began to shoot at the bonnet sporadically and the engine of my car stopped immediately. They came and dragged us out of the car and moved us into the bush.

“The kidnappers were in two groups; one of the groups took my wife to one direction while the other took me to another direction. We were attacked and taken away at about 3.40pm. I was asking them (kidnappers) about my wife’s whereabouts and they assured me that she was with the other group.

“By the time I saw my wife, she had collapsed and her face was swollen. I became afraid and begged them that they should release us so that I could take her to the hospital. They gave me the beating of my life. That was about 8pm.

“When I continued to beg them, they allowed me to call a friend of mine (James) to drive down to the main road that night to pick my wife and rush her to the hospital. The kidnappers ordered me to carry her to the road while they followed me.

“The entire place was dark and I carried my wife and tried to wait and have a rest, the kidnappers would again begin to beat me. This continued until we got to the road. I was told to lay my unconscious wife by the side of the highway with some leaves used to surround her for easy identification.

“They immediately marched me back to the bush. My friend, who knew that we were kidnapped, travelled from Port Harcourt that night to the point where my unconscious wife was dropped. He eventually took her to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead,” sad Kingsley added in tears.