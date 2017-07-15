Love is Sweet when you have a Romantic Lover, my Being Single is not an Issue…Singer, Waje

Singer, Waje, has come out to address the issue of her being single among her peers and this she gladly explain that it is not a matter of rush as she will get her man at the appointed time.

Waje stated that truly love is sweet but that is only when is with the right person that knows how to really love the way it should be.

She stressed that she is taking care of her skin which keeps glowing by the day for the right man that will come at the right time as being single does not mean she is ugly or bad.

In her words, “so make we nor lie, love can sweet! especially when you get person wey sabi romance (buy u flower, write u letter, go just wan chill with u). na better tin but for people like me wey never reach there (God always has a plan and his timing is best) say person dey single nor mean say e carry shit for body o. bia u see the love tin eh..... our journey diff. BE STILL AND KNOW THAT I AM GOD. until then make i just dey GLOW and take care of myself so my boo go praise God wen we meet. for now eh, just dey like my pics. nor ask me lie lie question. peace and love.”