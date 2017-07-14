Movie Screening: The Valuable Waste Movie

Some Nollywood roducers have made it point of duty to showcase movies that will speak not just about love and family but how to protect the environment.

Recently, some parts of Lagos have not found it funny during the various heavy down pour as some parts were flooded which forced many to stay indoors.

The flood took over both the roads and homes that some home appliances were seen being damaged including other luxuries.

Following the recent floods in Lagos and in commemoration of ‘No Plastic Month July,’ we are screening ‘The Valuable Waste’ in Lagos tomorrow, Saturday, 15th July 2017, as part of our #StareDownonPollution campaign.

‘The Valuable Waste,’ is a 45-minute documentary by Nigerian producer, Adesoji Adeyemi - Adejolu on the hidden value of waste and how some people have taken advantage of this opportunity to create wealth and impact.