If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

‘In the closet’ | 14 July 2017 20:26 CET

Disabled singer, Pazzo Joe Grieves; Says Movie Industry, Comedians Must Stop Imitating Them

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Fast rising rapperm, Pazzo Joe as one of the physically challenged musicians is pleading with the movie industry and all comedians to desist from the act of mocking and mimicking the disabled.

The "Ayele" hitmaker expressed his grievances on how excruciating they feel witnessing movie roles of actors and actresses imitating them.

Pazzo Joe told hellogh in a recent interview that such practices should be frowned on by society and not entertained. He said "Eventhough they are for comic movie scenes ,I feel we should not entertain that because in one way or the other, these actors ,actresses and comedians are trying to make mockery of us. I witnessed a couple of these in many of our kumawood movies and I felt so bad as a disabled. I am pleading with them to put a stop to that and find other means of entertaining their viewers."

The DNWE Music signed musician has been consistent in the music industry after unleashing songs like "Ayele", Wedding Day and Kaany3mi.


The Value you place on your present, is determine by your value systems.
By: TA Segbedji

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists