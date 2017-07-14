If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Fanbox | 14 July 2017 20:19 CET

The Nigeria University Carnival Queen Contestants Hosted By Senate Presidency At NASS Complex

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

As the countdown to much anticipated Nigerian University Carnival Queen (TNUCQ 2017) gets to the last day, the contestants yesterday paid a special courtesy Visit to the office of the Senate President at the National Assembly complex.‎

It was beautiful moment as TNUCQ 2017 contestants were welcomed by the Special adviser to the Senate president on Security & Intelligence -Major-General Saleh Maina and The Special adviser on Partnership Mr. Innocent Onah

The carnival contest‎ will be taking centre stage at 3JS Hotels, Jabi tomorrow, 15th July at the event hall by 5:00pm while the over 30 students representing different institutions will be hosted tonight at LAKERS Lounge also at Jabi with red carpets, lights and cameras. The event is powered by JHELP Concepts and supported by Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.


By: Abdulsalam Muh'd Uma

