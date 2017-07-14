Rukayat Gawat: Remembering Missing Dad 5years After...Set to Release Commemorative Musical Video

Since her dad, Alhaji Razak Gawat, miraculously got missing years back, the daughter, Rukayat Gawat-Oyefeso has been keeping tabs on the memory.

As one of the reigning Islamic singers, Alhaja Rukayat Gawat-Oyefeso, recently organized a befitting prayer for her missing father, who was declared missing five years ago. Monday July 10th 2012, to be precise, was the day the sad news broke out that the famous Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) 10 senior staff got missing.

Since then, family and associates have been searching for him with the hope he would be found someday. The daughter held a memorial prayer at her residence in Lagos, with lots of Islamic scholars present.

Rukayat posted on her facebook page thus: 'it was painful waking up everyday and realize that her father was still missing. It’s so disheartening each day I wake up with the knowledge that you are missing. My darling dad is the secret behind my success after Almighty Allah. I will forever appreciate the good legacy you gave to me and the best moral upbringing. I haven’t lost hope yet and I strongly believe you will return home hale and hearty one day. Life without you has been so lonely and meaningless to me. My dad is my confidant and my everything, I pray that the peace of Almighty Allah will be with you wherever you are. I am patiently expecting your return soon.”

In her attitude of remembering her missing dad, she is set to release a musical video that will encapsulate her memories of the man that sill means much to her. The video is aptly entitled 'Iranti Gawat', and will be marketed by Okikifims and will hit the market shelves from Monday, 17 July 2017.