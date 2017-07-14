I’ve S3x with men I Find Attractive…Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia Reveals Personal Secret

Controversial Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia, is really trending with controversies and its really working for her that she has become a popular figure in her country and across.

The singer when approached anytime sure has various things to reveal about herself that it will end up leaving many speechless.

Sista Afia is still single and enjoying her life to the fullest but this time, she has left many lips open when she disclosed in an interview on the ‘Delay Show’, about her sexual lifestyle.

She disclosed that due to the urge and love for s3x, she goes to bed with any man she finds attractive and not just anyhow guy can have his way.

In her words, “I sometimes have sex with attractive men without getting emotionally attached.”