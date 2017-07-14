If You Can’t Handle you Marriage, Walk out Rather than Violent…Actor, Saint Obi Warns

Veteran Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, has been married for a long time now and to an extent, he can give advices on how to maintain a good home.

The actor in an interview with Newtelegraph, spoke about failed celebrity marriages pointed out that people should not be quick to judge because they don’t understand what marriage is all about.

Saint explained that not everything that works for the other person will work for the next person and as such, anyone that cannot manage his/her home for any reason should better take a walk rather than become violent.

According to him, “Firstly, I must say that violence is not good. But sometimes, when it comes to issues about crashed marriages and stuffs like that, what I always say is that ‘don’t be too quick to judge’, because until you get married, I know you are, you won’t understand the dynamics that operates in homes. What works for Mr ‘A’ or Miss ‘A’ may not work for Mr ‘B’ and Miss ‘B’. So, things lead to things; but my advice is that rather than become violent, maybe you walk away or maybe give each other some space.

“Sometimes some artistes push the other to the extreme, I say sometimes, not always. So, it is just the ability for one to understand when he is being pushed overboard, and control that urge to go overboard because some people can be terrible, and some people can be nice. So, I will never advise anybody to be violent no matter the situation; but some people push people to the extreme.”