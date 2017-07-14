Actor, Sani Danja Celebrates 10years Wedding Anniversary with one Wife

Popular Kannywood actor cum singer, Sani Danja, has gradually carved a strong niche for himself in the movie industry that he has been able to win many hearts over.

He has chosen to push himself beyond borders and that has seen him do well both in his industry and in Nollywood which has also earned him several endorsement deals.

The actor is currently relaxing with his family as they celebrate their 10years, wedding anniversary. Sani is proud to be married to just one wife and blessed with four children as he hopes to maintain his spot in the industry despite not competing with anyone.

In his words, “my love of my life 10 years is just 10 days so fast things happens and the blessings of lord should continue to follow you; i love you i cherish you i respect you i trust you i pray to Almigthy Allah to continue to bless our marriage and the entire Danjas family ameen.”