Actor, Yul Edochie Indicates interest in Anambra Governorship Seat

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has decided to take the bull by the horn by indicating his ineterst to run for the governorship election in Anambra state this year.

The actor though did not state the political party he hopes of registering with but with the campaign posters already, he has been getting commendation from fans.

Many believe that he has the charisma of being a good leader considering the way he has been able to comport himself but on and off the screen.

While many are still wondering how serious he is, some of called his attention to the fact that the Biafra movement have declared no election in the East and to many, this is a big issue as they wonder how things are going to look like if citizens of the state will really adhere to the ‘No election’ declared by the agitators of the People Republic of Biafra.

Indicating his interest, the actor wrote, " We need a new brand of Leaders who will put the masses first. The older ones have failed us for too long. They have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!!"