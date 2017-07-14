Celebrating 10 Kings: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Meets Oba Osolu of Irewe

Ahead of the ‘Celebrating 10 Kings’ project pioneered by Nigeria’s Leading Pencil Artist- Alesh Akeem, the celebrity Artist has paid a courtesy visit His Royal Majesty, Oba Abideen Adekanbi Durosimi- The Osolu of Irewe.

Oba Abideen Adekanbi Durosimi is the paramount ruler of Irewe Kingdom ruling over 37 communities and has contributed immensely to the growth of youths and their personal development at various levels.

The 10 King’s Project is an initiative of Alesh Akeem and his management which is aimed at celebrating and recognizing 10 kings in Nigeria with outstanding excellence. The programme is bid to run from July through September 2017.

Alesh Akeem while speaking on the significance of the project said “I think it’s high time we started celebrating our kings and give them the recognition they deserve because they do a lot in developing and keeping our society in order. These are the first kind of governments we knew even before democracy; so the penetration of the western government shouldn’t make us forget our origin.

“They are the custodians of our culture and they are the ones who have taken it upon themselves to make sure heritage is transferred from one generation to another. This is why I and my team came up with this project to honor these Icons of History and Heritage.” He added.

The Celebrity Pencil Artist also hinted the pressmen that Life-Size hyper-realistic portraits will be made in respect of this project, exhibited, and will be presented to the selected kings.

His management however added that other Kings on the list will be revealed as events unfold.