If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

‘In the closet’ | 13 July 2017 18:16 CET

Actress, Rosaline Meurer Shades Tonto Dikeh’s Repentant life

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Hmm, it seems the beef between two Nollywood slay mamas, actress, Tonto Dikeh and Rosaline Meurer, may actually have no end anytime soon.

When many had thought Tonto’s marital issues have been put behind, some weeks back various allegations from her camp and that of her ex-hubby, Olakunle Chuchill, spread like wide fire.

Well, things are a bit calm now but someone like actress, Rosaline Meurer, is watching closely at what her controversial friend is doing or saying.

Recently, Tonto had reaffirmed her commitment to the service of God stating that she is a born again Christian as she will not do things to please man but God, it seems Rosaline does not believe that as she recently threw subtle shade but never mentioned her name though.

After Tonto had made it known that she is a born again, Rosaline stylishly shared, “hmm, don’t use the name of the Lord in vain.”


Positive assumption is the mechanism that brings the Future closer through Imaginations....!!
By: HOLUBISHOP

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists