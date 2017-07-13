Actress, Rosaline Meurer Shades Tonto Dikeh’s Repentant life

Hmm, it seems the beef between two Nollywood slay mamas, actress, Tonto Dikeh and Rosaline Meurer, may actually have no end anytime soon.

When many had thought Tonto’s marital issues have been put behind, some weeks back various allegations from her camp and that of her ex-hubby, Olakunle Chuchill, spread like wide fire.

Well, things are a bit calm now but someone like actress, Rosaline Meurer, is watching closely at what her controversial friend is doing or saying.

Recently, Tonto had reaffirmed her commitment to the service of God stating that she is a born again Christian as she will not do things to please man but God, it seems Rosaline does not believe that as she recently threw subtle shade but never mentioned her name though.

After Tonto had made it known that she is a born again, Rosaline stylishly shared, “hmm, don’t use the name of the Lord in vain.”