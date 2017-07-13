Actress, Christabel Ekeh Explains Why she Shared nUde Pictures on Social Media

Sometimes swimming in controversy by some celebrities is a good way to launch one to limelight and actress Christabel Ekeh, is enjoying all that since she decided to sell herself to the world through nude pictures recently.

The actress had some days back, splash her nude pictures on her instagram page which got many talking but to her, it was a way of reintroducing herself to the world and not what people chose to perceive.

Explaining the various yoga positions she gave with her nude pictures in an interview with Joy News’ MzGee, stated that it was a just “the new Christabel.”

“I noticed the page was taken down but it’s my way of welcoming everyone to the new Christabel”. When asked who this ‘new Christabel’ was, the actress who has starred in popular movies like ‘potomanto’, and ‘sweet mistake’ answered, “it is whoever you can imagine."

"That’s why I’m not wearing anything. So whatever you want to wear on me, that’s your imagination”.

Contrary to speculations that the actresses’ account may have been hacked into and the pictures posted by someone else, the actress took responsibility for the act.”

She explained that she also “unfollowed” everyone on her Instagram because she wanted to ‘follow’ God and not people.