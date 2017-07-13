It’s Better to Keep Ladies as Close Friends Than S3x Mates…Actor, Seun Jimoh Warns

Nollywood actor, Seun Sean Jimoh, has spoken the minds of some ladies irespect of the way some guys behave when they meet any lady.

The actor warned men that it is not every lady they come across that deserves to be on their bed as sometimes it is better to keep them as best friends than s3x mate.

He noted that there are good female friends that will go to the end of the world just to make that their male friend happy without any form off s3x attached to it.

Sharing his personal life experience, he wrote, “This is a message for men, not every woman you meet and like has to end up in your bed, men have to understand that women can be kept as friends , it is often more beneficial to have women as close friends and confidants than to have them as sex mates , a good female friend that really cares about you will go the ends of the earth for you, I speak from experience, especially when a woman says "You will benefit more from me as a friend ", never take that sentence for granted, it means she likes you and believes you are worth more than sex to her , learn guys. Shout out to my best female friends.”